The Kansas State Wildcats are expected to come out on top in their game against the Iowa State Cyclones at 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-10) Over (45.5) Kansas State 35, Iowa State 17

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Cyclones.

The Cyclones' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Iowa State is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Cyclones games have gone over the point total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The average over/under for Iowa State games this season is 1.1 fewer points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this game.

The Wildcats have eight wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 10 points or more so far this season, the Kansas State went 4-1 against the spread.

This year, six of the Wildcats' 11 games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 45.5, 9.1 points fewer than the average total in Kansas State games thus far this season.

Cyclones vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 38.1 19.3 45.3 12.0 29.4 28.0 Iowa State 24.8 20.5 23.5 20.7 26.4 20.2

