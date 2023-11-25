Saturday's contest features the Syracuse Orange (4-1) and the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) matching up at South Point Arena (on November 25) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 win for Syracuse.

Last time out, the Cyclones lost 68-53 to Vanderbilt on Friday.

Iowa State vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Iowa State vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 73, Iowa State 65

Other Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cyclones' +346 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per contest (187th in college basketball).

Iowa State averaged 73.3 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 2.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (75.4).

Offensively the Cyclones fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 78.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game when playing on the road.

Iowa State allowed 58.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 13.9 fewer points than it allowed away from home (72.5).

