The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

On offense, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FBS by totaling 441.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 52nd (359.6 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored Iowa State ranks 80th in the FBS (24.8 points per game), and it is 33rd on the other side of the ball (20.5 points allowed per game).

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Iowa State Kansas State 346.4 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.7 (31st) 335.8 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.6 (45th) 118.3 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.1 (17th) 228.1 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.6 (53rd) 9 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 2,444 yards on 63.4% passing while collecting 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has run for 477 yards on 102 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Cartevious Norton has run for 343 yards across 87 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has hauled in 714 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jaylin Noel has put up a 581-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 57 passes on 78 targets.

Benjamin Brahmer's 48 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 2,355 yards (214.1 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 308 rushing yards on 70 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has racked up 961 yards on 164 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also caught 28 passes for 286 yards (26 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 114 times for 603 yards (54.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' 563 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 71 times and has collected 50 catches and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 540 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayce Brown has been the target of 28 passes and racked up 17 grabs for 316 yards, an average of 28.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

