Iowa State vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Iowa State matchup in this article.
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-10)
|46.5
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-9.5)
|47.5
|-360
|+280
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Iowa State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- The Cyclones have been an underdog by 10 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Kansas State has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 10-point favorites this season.
