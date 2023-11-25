How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including RC Lens playing Clermont Foot 63.
If you're searching for live coverage of today's Ligue 1 action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs RC Lens
RC Lens travels to take on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: RC Lens (+100)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+285)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille travels to play Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-105)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+300)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.