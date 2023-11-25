Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Linn County, Iowa, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hudson High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton High School at North Linn High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Coggon, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
