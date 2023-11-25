If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Linn County, Iowa, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hudson High School at Xavier High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 25

2:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Benton High School at North Linn High School