Blues vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - November 26
The injury report for the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) heading into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks (6-12) currently features two players. The matchup is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 47 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Chicago allows 3.7 goals per game (66 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
- They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -19.
Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-140)
|Blackhawks (+115)
|6.5
