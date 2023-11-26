The Chicago Blackhawks (6-12) host the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) after Jason Dickinson recorded a hat trick in the Blackhawks' 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The contest on Sunday starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blues are 6-4-0 in their past 10 contests, scoring 37 goals while conceding 34 in that time. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (12.5%).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's contest.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Blackhawks 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+115)

Blackhawks (+115) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (10-8-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in games that have gone to overtime.

St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the five times this season the Blues ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-3-1 record, good for three points.

St. Louis finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Blues have scored three or more goals nine times, and are 8-1-0 in those games (to record 16 points).

In the three games when St. Louis has capitalized with a single power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to register two points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, St. Louis is 6-2-0 (12 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 3-5-1 (seven points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 2.61 30th 13th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 21st 30.2 Shots 27.3 31st 25th 32.1 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 31st 8.47% Power Play % 10% 30th 18th 78% Penalty Kill % 77.59% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.