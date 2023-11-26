Blues vs. Blackhawks November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads play on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, at United Center.
Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Blues (-140)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSMW
Blues Players to Watch
- Robert Thomas is one of St. Louis' top contributors with 20 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 12 assists this season.
- Buchnevich has seven goals and six assists, equaling 13 points (0.7 per game).
- Jordan Kyrou has 12 points for St. Louis, via four goals and eight assists.
- In eight games, Joel Hofer's record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 19 goals (3.03 goals against average) and has racked up 182 saves.
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Connor Bedard has recorded 10 goals (0.6 per game) and put up seven assists (0.4 per game), averaging three shots per game and shooting 18.5%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 17 total points (0.9 per game).
- Kurashev's 12 points this season, including four goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.
- This season, Jason Dickinson has six goals and five assists for St. Louis.
- In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 2-6-0 this season, compiling 230 saves and permitting 30 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .885 save percentage (54th in the league).
Blues vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|23rd
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|2.61
|30th
|13th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|28th
|21st
|30.2
|Shots
|27.3
|31st
|25th
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|28th
|31st
|8.47%
|Power Play %
|10%
|30th
|18th
|78%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.59%
|20th
