Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Blackhawks on November 26, 2023
Player props are listed for Robert Thomas and Connor Bedard, among others, when the St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 20 points in 19 games.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Pavel Buchnevich is another of St. Louis' most productive contributors through 17 games, with seven goals and six assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|8
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Jordan Kyrou has 12 total points for St. Louis, with four goals and eight assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Bedard has scored 10 goals (0.6 per game) and collected seven assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 17 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 18.5%.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Philipp Kurashev has racked up 12 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and eight assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
