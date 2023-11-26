Brandon Saad will be among those in action Sunday when his St. Louis Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Prop bets for Saad are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brandon Saad vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Saad Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Saad has averaged 15:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Saad has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Saad has a point in five of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Saad has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Saad's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Saad has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Saad Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 66 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 4 8 Points 3 3 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

