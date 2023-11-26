The Chicago Bulls (5-12) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on YES and NBCS-CHI. The over/under is set at 214.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -3.5 214.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 214.5 points in 13 of 17 games this season.

Chicago's games this year have had a 218.4-point total on average, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Chicago has put together a 5-12-0 record against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 11 73.3% 115.1 221.6 114.9 226.8 225.8 Bulls 13 76.5% 106.5 221.6 111.9 226.8 219.3

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Bulls have gone over the total five times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.300, 3-7-0 record) than on the road (.286, 2-5-0).

The Bulls put up an average of 106.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 114.9 the Nets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.9 points, Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Splits

Bulls and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 5-12 2-4 8-9 Nets 11-4 2-0 8-7

Bulls vs. Nets Point Insights

Bulls Nets 106.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.1 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-6 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 114.9 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 4-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-0 5-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-0

