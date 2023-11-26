The Chicago Bulls (5-12) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) on November 26, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

This season, Chicago has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 11th.

The Bulls' 106.5 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 114.9 the Nets give up to opponents.

Chicago is 2-1 when it scores more than 114.9 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up more points per game at home (107.2) than on the road (105.6), and also allow fewer points at home (108.7) than on the road (116.4).

The Bulls collect 1.2 more assists per game at home (22.3) than on the road (21.1).

Bulls Injuries