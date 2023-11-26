Check out best bets for when AFC West opponents match up as the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) square off on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

When is Chiefs vs. Raiders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Chiefs are favored by both BetMGM and the model, but the model has them winning by significantly less (9.5 to 5.5 points). Take the Raiders and the points.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 83.3%.
  • The Chiefs have won 70% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-3).
  • Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
  • This season, the Raiders have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +380 or more once this season and lost that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+9.5)
    • The Chiefs have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
    • Kansas City is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
    • The Raiders have compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.
    • Las Vegas has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (43.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 4.2 less points per game (39.3) than this game's total of 43.5 points.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 36.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the over/under in this game.
    • Kansas City has gone over in two of 10 games with a set total (20%).
    • Out of theRaiders' 11 games with a set total, two have hit the over (18.2%).

    Isiah Pacheco Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    10 61.4 3 16.2 1

    Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 189.2 3 1.8 1

