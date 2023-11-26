The Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) will face off against AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9 points. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Chiefs taking on the Raiders, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 2.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Raiders have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Raiders have won the second quarter three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time in 11 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 2.9 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 1.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.2 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have led after the first half in eight games, have trailed after the first half in one game, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

At the completion of the first half, the Raiders have led three times and have been trailing eight times.

2nd Half

In 10 games this season, the Chiefs have been outscored in the second half six times and outscored their opponent four times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging six points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.1 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games (2-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (2-3), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

