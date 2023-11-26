Coby White's Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

White, in his most recent showing, had 14 points in a 121-108 loss to the Raptors.

Let's break down White's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.9 14.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 2.7 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.2 PRA -- 19.8 21 PR -- 15.7 16.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.1



Coby White Insights vs. the Nets

White has taken 11.5 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 12.9% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 6.4 threes per game, or 19.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 114.9 points per game, the Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Nets have allowed 44.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

Allowing 24.6 assists per game, the Nets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 26th in the league, conceding 13.9 makes per game.

Coby White vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 35 18 3 2 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.