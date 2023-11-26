Sunday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (4-2) and Maine Black Bears (4-2) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 74-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 74-66 loss to Richmond in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Drake vs. Maine Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Drake vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 74, Maine 63

Other MVC Predictions

Drake Schedule Analysis

On November 12 versus the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, an 85-73 victory at home.

Drake has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bulldogs are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Drake 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 99) on November 12

94-69 at home over St. Thomas (No. 171) on November 6

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 192) on November 24

78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 196) on November 9

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

19 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Anna Miller: 8.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK, 35.3 FG%

8.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK, 35.3 FG% Grace Berg: 17.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

17.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Taylor McAulay: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Courtney Becker: 7.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +29 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 81.7 points per game to rank 33rd in college basketball and are allowing 76.8 per contest to rank 334th in college basketball.

