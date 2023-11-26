The Maine Black Bears (4-2) battle the Drake Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears' 57.7 points per game are 19.1 fewer points than the 76.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs record 24.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Black Bears give up (57.5).

Drake has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 57.5 points.

Maine is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.

The Bulldogs are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Black Bears allow to opponents (38.8%).

The Black Bears' 37.7 shooting percentage is 6.4 lower than the Bulldogs have given up.

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

19.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Anna Miller: 8.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK, 35.3 FG%

8.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK, 35.3 FG% Grace Berg: 17.3 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

17.3 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Taylor McAulay: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Courtney Becker: 7.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

