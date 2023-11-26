Sunday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) at Hertz Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Iowa securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 26.

The Hawkeyes took care of business in their last game 100-62 against FGCU on Saturday.

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 71, Kansas State 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 9, the Hawkeyes secured their best win of the season, an 80-76 victory.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

100-62 over FGCU (No. 67) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 81) on November 19

94-53 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 106) on November 12

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 109) on November 24

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75.0 FG%

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes average 92.1 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per contest (192nd in college basketball). They have a +194 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 27.7 points per game.

