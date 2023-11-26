How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 16th.
- The Cyclones average 82.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 69.5 the Aggies give up.
- When Iowa State puts up more than 69.5 points, it is 4-0.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State averaged 72 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged in road games (63.5).
- The Cyclones allowed 56.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.2 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Iowa State performed better at home last year, draining 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|W 92-37
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|W 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
