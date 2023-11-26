The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) will meet the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Iowa State Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Milan Momcilovic: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tre King: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Curtis Jones: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 62nd 82.5 Points Scored 80.3 91st 2nd 53.0 Points Allowed 69.5 154th 135th 34.7 Rebounds 40.5 17th 61st 11.2 Off. Rebounds 16.8 2nd 309th 5.5 3pt Made 6.3 266th 62nd 16.3 Assists 12.7 220th 25th 8.8 Turnovers 8.2 10th

