The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) host the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points.

Iowa State's games this season have had an average of 135.5 points, two fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cyclones are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Iowa State has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Cyclones have a record of 2-1 when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Iowa State has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 2 33.3% 82.5 162.8 53 122.5 133.2 Texas A&M 5 83.3% 80.3 162.8 69.5 122.5 141.5

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The 82.5 points per game the Cyclones put up are 13 more points than the Aggies give up (69.5).

Iowa State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 4-2-0 3-3-0 Texas A&M 4-2-0 4-2-0

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Texas A&M 13-3 Home Record 15-1 3-8 Away Record 7-4 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

