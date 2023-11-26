The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0), winners of six straight. It tips at 7:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 71 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.4 points, Kansas State is 5-0.
  • Iowa's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 71 points.
  • The 92.1 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 41.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (51).
  • Iowa has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 51 points.
  • When Kansas State gives up fewer than 92.1 points, it is 6-0.
  • This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 52.2% from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.
  • The Wildcats make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

  • Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)
  • Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
  • Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75 FG%

Kansas State Leaders

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Drake W 113-90 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Kansas State - Hertz Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Wisconsin W 75-57 Bramlage Coliseum
11/24/2023 Western Kentucky W 77-61 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 North Carolina W 63-56 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Iowa - Hertz Arena
12/1/2023 Jackson State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/6/2023 McNeese - Bramlage Coliseum

