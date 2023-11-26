How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in six in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 71 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- Kansas State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
- Iowa has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 92.1 points per game, 41.1 more points than the 51 the Wildcats allow.
- Iowa has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 51 points.
- Kansas State has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 92.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (33.7%).
- The Wildcats make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)
- Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75.0 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|W 113-90
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 98-59
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|FGCU
|W 100-62
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.