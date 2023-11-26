A pair of streaking squads meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in six in a row.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 71 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

Kansas State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Iowa has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71 points.

The Hawkeyes average 92.1 points per game, 41.1 more points than the 51 the Wildcats allow.

Iowa has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 51 points.

Kansas State has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 92.1 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (33.7%).

The Wildcats make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75.0 FG%

Iowa Schedule