A pair of streaking squads meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 71 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • Kansas State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
  • Iowa has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 92.1 points per game, 41.1 more points than the 51 the Wildcats allow.
  • Iowa has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 51 points.
  • Kansas State has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 92.1 points.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (33.7%).
  • The Wildcats make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

  • Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)
  • Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
  • Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75.0 FG%

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Drake W 113-90 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Kansas State - Hertz Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

