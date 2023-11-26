The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Towns, in his most recent game (November 24 loss against the Kings), posted 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Towns, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.0 23.7 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 9.0 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.2 PRA -- 34 35.9 PR -- 31 32.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Towns's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Towns is responsible for attempting 18.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.1 per game.

Towns is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Towns' Timberwolves average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA, allowing 45.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.7 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

The Grizzlies allow 15.1 made 3-pointers per game, worst in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2022 26 13 10 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.