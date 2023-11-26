In the upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Kevin Hayes to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hayes stats and insights

Hayes has scored in two of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Hayes has zero points on the power play.

Hayes averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hayes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:14 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:31 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:55 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.