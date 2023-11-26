Mecole Hardman did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Hardman's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Hardman has been targeted 13 times and has nine catches for 47 yards (5.2 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for three yards.

Mecole Hardman Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Chiefs.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Hardman 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 9 47 60 0 5.2

Hardman Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 6 Eagles 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 1 6 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 10 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0

