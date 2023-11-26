The Chicago Bulls (5-12) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

YES and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Bulls vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 117 - Bulls 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 2.5)

Nets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-9.8)

Nets (-9.8) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.2

The Nets have been more successful against the spread than the Bulls this season, putting up an ATS record of 11-4-0, as opposed to the 5-12-0 mark of the Bulls.

Brooklyn (3-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (100%) than Chicago (3-4) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have exceeded the total 53.3% of the time this season (eight out of 15). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (eight out of 17).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nets are 4-0, while the Bulls are 2-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Bulls are third-worst in the NBA on offense (106.5 points scored per game) and 10th on defense (111.9 points conceded).

On the boards, Chicago is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (40.9 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds conceded (46.5 per game).

The Bulls are worst in the league in assists (21.8 per game) in 2023-24.

Chicago is the second-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (11.6) and eighth in turnovers forced (14.9).

The Bulls are 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.6 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

