Rudy Gobert could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gobert, in his last time out, had 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 124-111 loss to the Kings.

In this piece we'll break down Gobert's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.1 12.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.7 11.4 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 25.1 25.2 PR -- 23.8 23.7



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Gobert has made 4.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.8% of his team's total makes.

The Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 113.7 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league, conceding 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies concede 24.7 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 30 8 10 2 0 2 0 1/27/2023 31 7 13 1 0 3 1 11/30/2022 26 9 1 0 0 1 1 11/11/2022 35 15 6 1 0 0 1

