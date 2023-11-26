Will Torey Krug light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

Krug has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Krug averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.4%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 66 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:12 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:17 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:42 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 21:24 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:30 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:44 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 6-3

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

