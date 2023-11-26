Will Tyler Tucker Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 26?
Will Tyler Tucker find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Tucker stats and insights
- Tucker has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Tucker has no points on the power play.
- Tucker averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Tucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:08
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 6-2
|10/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|10/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:01
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
