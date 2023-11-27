Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Van Buren County, Iowa today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Van Buren County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Van Buren High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Eldon, IA
- Conference: Southeast Iowa Superconference - South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.