On Monday, November 27 at 8:15 PM ET, the Minnesota Vikings will play the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Vikings will claim a victory -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Offensively, the Vikings rank 10th in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in total defense (320.6 yards allowed per contest). The Bears rank 17th in points per game (20.9), but they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 26.0 points allowed per contest.

Vikings vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (-3) Over (44) Vikings 29, Bears 17

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Minnesota and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of 11 times this season.

Vikings games have had an average of 45.2 points this season, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bears Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Chicago has compiled a 4-6-1 record against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread three times this year (3-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Chicago's 11 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Games involving the Bears this year have averaged 43.4 points per game, a 0.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Vikings vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 23.0 20.9 22.0 22.2 23.8 19.8 Chicago 20.9 26.0 21.4 22.6 20.5 28.8

