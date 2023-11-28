Having dropped seven in a row, the Minnesota Wild welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Wild-Blues matchup on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Wild Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 61 goals allowed (3.0 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

With 59 goals (3.0 per game), the Blues have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 20 8 14 22 17 15 56.6% Pavel Buchnevich 18 8 8 16 8 13 10% Jordan Kyrou 20 4 9 13 13 12 33.3% Brayden Schenn 20 6 5 11 19 16 51.2% Justin Faulk 20 0 10 10 7 14 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are allowing 75 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.

The Wild's 56 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have earned 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players