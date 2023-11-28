The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brayden Schenn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schenn stats and insights

  • Schenn has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • On the power play, Schenn has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Schenn's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 75 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:32 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:16 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:26 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 3 1 20:05 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:23 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.