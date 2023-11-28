Will Brayden Schenn Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 28?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brayden Schenn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
- On the power play, Schenn has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Schenn's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 75 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|4
|3
|1
|20:05
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.