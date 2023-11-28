The Chicago Bulls (5-13) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to stop a six-game road slide when they take on the Boston Celtics (13-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.

Bulls vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -12.5 218.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 10 of 18 outings.

The average total for Chicago's games this season has been 218.9, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has gone 5-13-0 ATS this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs Celtics Additional Info

Bulls vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 9 52.9% 115.8 222.5 107.3 219.5 226.6 Bulls 10 55.6% 106.7 222.5 112.2 219.5 219.4

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Bulls have gone over the total five times.

Chicago has been better against the spread at home (3-7-0) than away (2-6-0) this season.

The Bulls score just 0.6 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Celtics give up (107.3).

Chicago is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Bulls vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Bulls and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 5-13 0-0 9-9 Celtics 9-8 1-1 7-10

Bulls vs. Celtics Point Insights

Bulls Celtics 106.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-1 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 107.3 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 4-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-3 5-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-1

