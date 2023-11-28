How to Watch the Bulls vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (5-13) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics (13-4) on November 28, 2023 at TD Garden.
Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bulls vs Celtics Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Chicago is 4-7 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 19th.
- The Bulls score an average of 106.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics allow.
- Chicago is 3-4 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls score 107.2 points per game at home, 1.2 more than on the road (106). Defensively they allow 108.7 per game, 7.9 fewer points than on the road (116.6).
- Chicago is giving up fewer points at home (108.7 per game) than on the road (116.6).
- This season the Bulls are picking up more assists at home (22.3 per game) than away (21.1).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach LaVine
|Questionable
|Foot
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
