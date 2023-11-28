Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Carroll County, Iowa? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Carroll County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glidden-Ralston High School at West Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mondamin, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Underwood High School at IKM-Manning High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Manning, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
