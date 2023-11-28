Coby White and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

White, in his last appearance, had 23 points and four assists in a 118-109 loss to the Nets.

We're going to break down White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.4 14.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 2.9 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.9 PRA -- 20.4 21.4 PR -- 16.3 17.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.2



Coby White Insights vs. the Celtics

White has taken 11.7 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 13.2% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 21.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

White's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 98.8.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 107.3 points per contest.

On the glass, the Celtics are 14th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.6 per game, third in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 13.2 makes per game.

Coby White vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 20 4 3 1 0 0 0 11/21/2022 14 9 2 3 1 1 1 10/24/2022 9 0 0 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.