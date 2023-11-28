Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dubuque County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Dubuque County, Iowa? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Dubuque County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Dubuque High School at Epworth at North Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Eldridge, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dubuque Senior High School at Davenport Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
