Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Harrison County, Iowa? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Harrison County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glidden-Ralston High School at West Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mondamin, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Audubon High School at Missouri Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Missouri Valley, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
