Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Osceola County, Iowa today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sibley-Ocheyedan High School at Boyden-Hull High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hull, IA
- Conference: Siouxland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.