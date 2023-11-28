Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Osceola County, Iowa today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Osceola County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sibley-Ocheyedan High School at Boyden-Hull High School