The St. Louis Blues, Pavel Buchnevich included, will play the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Buchnevich? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Buchnevich has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 16:33 on the ice per game.

In six of 18 games this year, Buchnevich has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 18 games this year, Buchnevich has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Buchnevich has had an assist in a game six times this year over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 56.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Buchnevich going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 4 16 Points 6 8 Goals 4 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.