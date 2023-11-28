Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pottawattamie County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pottawattamie County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Treynor High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Underwood High School at IKM-Manning High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Manning, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.