The Minnesota Timberwolves' (12-4) injury report has three players listed ahead of their Tuesday, November 28 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) at Target Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Timberwolves won on Sunday 119-97 over the Grizzlies. In the Timberwolves' win, Anthony Edwards led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding five rebounds and seven assists).

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.0 0.0 1.0 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 9.5 2.2 1.3

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSOK

