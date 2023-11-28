Anthony Edwards and Chet Holmgren are two players to watch when the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) meet at Target Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves won their previous game versus the Grizzlies, 119-97, on Sunday. Edwards starred with 24 points, and also had five rebounds and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 24 5 7 0 1 1 Mike Conley 18 4 10 1 0 6 Karl-Anthony Towns 18 8 2 1 1 1

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards posts 26.6 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game, making 46.6% of shots from the floor and 37% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.8 points, 8.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Rudy Gobert puts up 12.1 points, 11.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocks (fifth in league).

Mike Conley puts up 10.4 points, 2.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kyle Anderson's numbers for the season are 7.3 points, 3.8 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 54% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 25.6 5.5 5.5 1.7 0.7 2.3 Karl-Anthony Towns 24.8 8.8 3.1 1 0.9 2.4 Rudy Gobert 12.2 10.6 1.4 0.5 2.2 0 Mike Conley 10.3 2.7 6.7 0.9 0.1 2.3 Kyle Anderson 6.9 3.6 3.6 0.7 1 0.1

