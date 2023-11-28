Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Woodbury County, Iowa today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Treynor High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Woodbury Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Moville, IA

Moville, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsley-Pierson High School at Lawton-Bronson High School