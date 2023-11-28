Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Woodbury County, Iowa today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Treynor High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Sioux City, IA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Woodbury Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Moville, IA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsley-Pierson High School at Lawton-Bronson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Lawton, IA
  • Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

