How to Watch Drake vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Evansville vs Missouri State (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Belmont vs Northern Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Bradley vs Murray State (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
Drake Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.
- In games Drake shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 320th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 119th.
- The 80.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are 13.9 more points than the Beacons allow (66.3).
- Drake has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 66.3 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Drake scored 80.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bulldogs surrendered 7.7 fewer points per game (61.9) than away from home (69.6).
- At home, Drake drained one more threes per game (8.5) than on the road (7.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (38%).
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|SFA
|L 92-68
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Akron
|W 79-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 77-71
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/6/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Knapp Center
