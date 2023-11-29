The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.
  • In games Drake shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 320th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 119th.
  • The 80.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are 13.9 more points than the Beacons allow (66.3).
  • Drake has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 66.3 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Drake scored 80.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Bulldogs surrendered 7.7 fewer points per game (61.9) than away from home (69.6).
  • At home, Drake drained one more threes per game (8.5) than on the road (7.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (38%).

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 SFA L 92-68 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Akron W 79-59 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Texas Southern W 77-71 Knapp Center
11/29/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/2/2023 Missouri State - Knapp Center
12/6/2023 Saint Louis - Knapp Center

