The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Drake Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.

In games Drake shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 320th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 119th.

The 80.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are 13.9 more points than the Beacons allow (66.3).

Drake has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 66.3 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake scored 80.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bulldogs surrendered 7.7 fewer points per game (61.9) than away from home (69.6).

At home, Drake drained one more threes per game (8.5) than on the road (7.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (38%).

Drake Upcoming Schedule