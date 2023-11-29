The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Drake vs. Valparaiso matchup.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends

Drake has won just one game against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

Valparaiso has covered four times in five matchups with a spread this season.

Beacons games have hit the over just once this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.