Wednesday's game features the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) and the Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) clashing at Athletics-Recreation Center (on November 29) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-67 win for Drake.

The matchup has no line set.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Drake vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 76, Valparaiso 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-9.7)

Drake (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Valparaiso has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Drake is 1-4-0. One of the Beacons' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 80.2 points per game (88th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per contest (214th in college basketball). They have a +45 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Drake is 319th in the country at 29.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 27.7 its opponents average.

Drake makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 35.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

Drake has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.5 per game (39th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (109th in college basketball).

